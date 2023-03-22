Devo To Be Featured In A Brand New Documentary

(CelebrityAccess) — The experimental new wave group DEVO will be the subject of a new documentary that focus on the band’s creation in the wake of the Kent State massacre and their journey as political iconoclasts and eventual stardom.

The film, which is currently in production, is the first ever fully authorized film on the iconic New Wave/Rock group.

The documentary will combine archival footage, interviews with the band’s associates and colleagues and a range of storytelling techniques to portray the band’s rise from disillisuioned hippiues to new wave art rockers.

Produced by VICE Studios and Library Films in association with Mutato Entertainment, DEVO is directed by Chris Smith (“Sr.”, American Movie, Fyre, Tiger King, 100 Foot Wave) and will be produced by Danny Gabai for VICE Studios, Smith for Library Films, Anita Greenspan for Mutato Entertainment and Chris Holmes. Executive producers are William Kennedy, Stuart Souter, and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG, Mandy Chang (Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Writing With Fire, The Fourth Estate, Welcome to Chechnya) for Fremantle Documentaries, and at Warner Music Group, Charlie Cohen for WME and Mark Pinkus for Rhino Entertainment.

Bertelsmann companies BMG and Fremantle Documentaries, and WME are executive producers and financiers of the film, with all rights available worldwide.

“DEVO was a huge influence on me. Their approach to music, film, video, and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things,” stated director Chris Smith.