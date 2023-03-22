Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, And Jon Batiste Lead The Lineup For The 69th Annual Newport Jazz Festival

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the legendary Newport Jazz Festival revealed this year’s lineup as the cultural institution returns for its 69th Anniversary in 2023.

Set for Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island, the 2023 edition of the Newport Jazz Festival boasts a lineup of some of the biggest names in contemporary jazz, including Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, Vijay Iyer, Jon Batiste and Kamasi Washington.

New Grammy winners and nominees announced for Newport Jazz include Best New Artist Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.

The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic, and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones and The War & Treaty.

Special ensembles on the bill for 2023 include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, Superblue, Orrin Evans Quintet and the Bill Charlap Trio, with more artists to be announced in the leadup to the festival.

“Everyone involved gave a lot of heart, soul, and passion to manifest this lineup. I couldn’t be more excited to let the world finally see what we have in store for them at the oldest music festival in the country,” Jay Sweet, Executive Director Newport Festivals Foundation and Executive Producer of the Newport Jazz Festival.

General on-sale of 3-day tickets kicked off on March 22nd via ticketing platform DICE. Newport Jazz Festival organizers urge fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public and to only buy tickets from the authorized vendor.

The Newport Jazz Festival is produced by The Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF), a non-profit organization.

The Newport Jazz Festival Lineup

Friday

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Soulive

Domi & JD Beck

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Big Freedia

Alfa Mist

Butcher Brown

Endea Owens & The Cookout

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Julius Rodriguez

Saturday

Jon Batiste

Thundercat

Big Gigantic Does Jazz

Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn

Charles Lloyd New Quartet

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Julian Lage

Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns

Orrin Evans Quintet

The War and Treaty

Keyon Harrold

James Brandon Lewis

Sunday

Herbie Hancock

Diana Krall

Samara Joy

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion

Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield

Cimafunk

Cautious Clay

Somi

Pedrito Martinez

Bill Charlap Trio

Charles McPherson Quintet