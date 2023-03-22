Six Questions With The Shootouts

The Shootouts are known for their fun blend of honky-tonk, Americana, and old-school country. For this latest edition of 6 Question With, we caught up with the band in the middle of an extensive U.S. tour in support of their new star-studded indie album “Stampede.”

Q1: Your new album “Stampede” is produced by Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel and features Raul Malo, Jim Lauderdale, Marty Stuart, and Buddy Miller. How did that come about, and how did it feel to record with so many Nashville legends?

We were introduced to Ray by a mutual friend, and when Ray asked what we needed and how he could help us, that friend suggested he produce our next album. We were delighted that Ray agreed, and the logistics all came together so well for that to happen! We’ve played opening slots for Raul, Marty, and Jim in the past (and were guests on the Buddy & Jim Show), so we reached out and asked if they’d be willing to join us on some songs. All of these legends were incredibly gracious in sharing their time and talents with us. They are all huge influences in our music, so to have them on Stampede was truly an honor – and they are a ton of fun to work with too!

Q2: Your music has been described as a mix of old-school country and honky-tonk. Which artists have influenced your music?

Certainly, all of our special guests! You can also hear influences from Chuck Mead and BR5-49, Dwight Yoakam, Buck Owens, Nick Lowe, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams, and many others.

Q3: The band has been on the road quite a lot over the last year. Has being on the road changed, and are audiences different than before the pandemic shutdown?

I think we’re certainly more aware and conscientious about staying healthy, both for ourselves and others, but for the most part, things are pretty much back to “normal” for us. We are grateful!

Q4: You are in the middle of a very extensive US tour that continues throughout the Spring. Are there any venues or cities that you’re particularly looking forward to?

We had the great honor of making our Grand Ole Opry debut in February, which was an absolute dream come true, and finished that tour run with a showcase at SXSW! Looking ahead, we are excited to return to some old favorites (like Skinny Dennis in Brooklyn, NY, The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI, and many others) as well as hitting some new-to-us cities (Boston, MA, and Providence, RI). We’re still adding shows for the year too!

Q5: When you’re on the road, do you have routines, habits, or “must-have” items in the dressing room?

We are a band that really likes to eat, and we especially enjoy trying local specialties as we’re traveling. Emily also likes to plan visits for us to important historical sites when time permits. We try to be pretty low maintenance, so we don’t have much in the way of dressing room must-haves! And we really like to sleep, so you won’t often find us out super late after playing. Haha.

Q6: Tell us something about the band or one of your members that your fans might be surprised to know.

While we absolutely love country music, we also have really diverse musical tastes and you never know what we’ll be listening to in the van when we’re on the road! Some fun, perhaps unexpected, favorites:

Ryan: everything from Tom Jones to Garbage

Emily: Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga

Brian: Metallica

Kevin: Motorhead

Mark: Sly & The Family Stone

Find the full Shootouts tour and follow them on Bandsintown.

