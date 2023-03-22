Position Music & Big Noise Announce Joint Venture, Signing John “Feldy” Feldmann to Worldwide Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – President and CEO of Position Music, Tyler Bacon, and CEO of Big Noise Music Group (BNMG), Nick Gross have announced a new, strategic music publishing joint venture. With the deal, Position Music joins BNMG in a worldwide publishing deal with Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter John “Feldy” Feldmann. In addition, Position Music will be representing the BNMG catalog including Mod Sun, The Used, The Wrecks, Escape the Fate, and Arrested Youth, among others for synchronization.

“It’s been a lot of fun building Big Noise with Nick [Gross] and Jon [Cohen, President, Records and Publishing, Big Noise] over the years. I’m really excited for this new chapter with Position Music and super stoked for the road ahead,” says Feldmann.

Feldy, the frontman of Goldfinger, has 10 certified platinum hits to his name, including co-writing credits on hits for Avicii, The Veronicas, The Used, Good Charlotte, Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, and others. Feldy has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards, including a nod for Best Rock Album (California) in 2016. Feldmann is a partner at Big Noise and also serves as Head of A&R.

“We are very excited to have started this venture with Big Noise. They have impressively built a family of artists and a culture that I respect. I feel we share a kindred indie spirit. It is also an honor to have Feldy in our world as such a highly proficient artist, writer, producer, and executive producer with the added bonus of getting him as an A&R person. We are looking to sign more writers in the venture that will be working with Feldy on his projects, along with the opportunities our A&R team brings.” says Bacon.