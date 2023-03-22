Willie Nelson To Be Presented With The LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The LBJ Foundation announced that Willie Nelson will be presented with the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award during a gala dinner at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, on May 12th.

The Foundation, which was established by President and Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson in 1969, will honor Nelson for his lifelong support for farmers, alleviating food insecurity, and support of rural communities.

Net proceeds from the gala tribute will benefit the newly established Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, a part of The University of Texas at Austin.

The endowment will fund research and student fellowships focused on sustainable agriculture, eliminating hunger, resilient energy, sustainable water, and natural disaster recovery to benefit rural and farm communities.

The Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities: Focusing on Nelson’s commitment to address hunger and food insecurity around the world. The gift will assist The University of Texas improve food policies and sustainable water use in rural areas.

The endowment also Nelson’s support of local communities recovering from and adapting to national disasters, the LBJ Foundation stated.

“Willie Nelson is a national treasure who gained fame through his sheer musical talent and won hearts as someone who truly cares about the lives of his fellow Americans. A product of rural Texas, Willie has never forgotten where he comes from. His longtime efforts to raise money and awareness for family farmers through Farm Aid and numerous other endeavors to help those in need throughout his career make him a true inspiration,” stated Larry Temple, Chairman of the LBJ Foundation Board of Trustees.