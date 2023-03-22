Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After He Was Assaulted In South Florida

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after he was attacked in a sauna in a South Florida gym.

An attorney for Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, told TMZ that his client suffered facial injuries at an L.A. Fitness in South Florida on Tuesday when he was attacked and beaten by multiple assailants.

A video of the alleged attack posted by TMZ appears to show multiple men taunting and hittting Hernandez as he lays on the ground. Later, as Hernandez exits the steam room where the attack took place, one of the men tells Tekashi that he’s a fan.

TMZ reported that Hernandez suffered injuries to his face that elft gashes and swelling as well as injuries to his jaw, ribs and his back.

A motive for the alleged attack was unclear. Tekashi first rose to fame in 2017 when he scored a series of viral hits that included “Gummo”, “Kooda”, and “Keke”, a collaboration with Fetty Wap and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Despite his growing popularity, he found himself ensnared in a growing constellation of legal issues that included his alleged involvement in a shooting with the entourage of fellow New York rapper Casanova that resulted in the loss of a lucrative sponsorship deal and which left Hernandez barred from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He also pleaded guilty to a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance after recorded himself sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2015 and used the resulting video to promote his music.

Hernandez also pleaded guilty to ordering the shooting of rival rapper Chief Keef in New York in June 2018 and admitted to years of domestic abuse as part of a federal plea agreement in 2019.

In November 2018, Hernandez along with his manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and several other individuals were arrested and charged with federal RICO and firearms charges, including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery, for their alleged involvement in the violent organized crime group Nine Trey Gangsters.

Hernandez received a reduced sentence of 2 years after agreeing to testify against his former criminal colleagues but was allowed to complete the remainder of his term confined at home due to what his attorney claimed was an increased risk from COVID-19.