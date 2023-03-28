Pop 2000 Tour Announces 2023 Dates With O-Town, LFO, BBMAK, & Ryan Cabrera With Host Chris Kirkpatrick

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today, the ongoing Pop 2000 Tour (P2K) hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC has announced several 2023 North American tour dates featuring performances by platinum-selling Pop2K stars O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO. The tour will hit 22 cities, kicking off in Bethesda, MD, on April 1 at the Westfield Montgomery.

The P2K tour will also bring some of the era’s biggest hits to cities such as Nashville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Atlantic City.

Ryan Cabrera said, “The Pop 2000 tour is such a fun, eclectic mix of crazy energy, sing-along anthems and has something for everyone!”

Brad Fischetti of LFO, reflecting on his late bandmates and the era’s importance, said, “For me personally, the Pop 2000 shows give me a chance to honor my fallen bandmates, Rich Cronin and Devin Lima. And perhaps the icing on the cake is sharing a stage with my brothers – including O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and Chris Kirkpatrick. I love these guys, and we love the

fans! I can’t wait to bring the Pop 2000 Tour to as many cities as possible this summer!”

O-Town’s Jacob Underwood said: “The Pop 2000 Tour has had one great year after another with a slew of awesome songs and artists from the era, and this year has a very special addition to the lineup with BBMAK. On top of that, we absolutely love performing *NSYNC songs with Kirkpatrick and have added more this year than any year so far, so I know the fans will really enjoy what’s coming.”

The P2K Tour is represented by Universal Attractions Agency (UAA). Additional tour dates are to be announced shortly.

2023 Pop 2000 Tour Dates

4/1/23 Bethesda, MD – Westfield Montgomery

4/15/23 Nashville, TN – Skydeck

5/6/23 Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s Pool After Dark

5/19/23 Plano, TX – Legacy Hall

5/20/23 Cedar Park, TX – Haute Spot

6/1/23 Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino^

6/17/23 Oswego, IL – Oswego Prariefest

7/13/23 Portland, ME – Aura*

7/14/23 Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse*

7/15/23 Webster, MA – Indian Ranch*

7/16/23 Hampton, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar*

7/19/23 Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre*

7/20/23 Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre*

7/21/23 Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC*

7/22/23 Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavillion*

7/27/23 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues*

7/28/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s*

7/29/23 Hershey, PA – The Winery at Hershey

7/30/23 Roanoke, VA – Dr. Pepper Park*

8/10/23 Watertown, WI – Riverfest

9/28/23 Playa de Carmen, MX – The Fives Resort

11/4/23 Floral City, FL – Walk of Arts Festival

*with BBMak

^with Smash Mouth