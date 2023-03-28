Canadian Musician T. Thomason Signs To Six Shooter Records

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Six Shooter Records announced Monday (March 27) it has signed T. Thomason to the label with new music on the horizon for 2023. A singularly talented, multi-hyphenated performer on stage and screen, Halifax-based Thomason is rightly on the radar as an essential artist to be heard. Honest, vulnerable, yet firm, he displays uncommon composure and much creative energy.

“This next chapter with Six Shooter has already pushed me to discoveries about myself and my music. I’m so excited to continue the journey with their stellar team and share the new tunes with the world,” says Thomason. “The songs I’m working on are labors of love in every sense. I hope that will come through and wrap people up.”

As featured in Elle’s Canadian Artists to Watch in 2023, Thomason started the year strong with his SXSW debut and in the new CTV series Sullivan’s Crossing. This week, he appears on CBC Q to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility. Thomason joins host Tom Power to discuss his “Lovers in a Dangerous Time” cover and how he’s reimagined the classic as a new queer anthem.

“I was blown away by T.’s striking interpretation of that song,” says Six Shooter Records President Shauna de Cartier. “I’ve since gotten to know T. and believe that the music and the perspectives he has to share will make the world a better place. We are thrilled to be a part of his journey.”