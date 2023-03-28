Avenged Sevenfold Announces First Leg of ‘Life Is But a Dream’ Tour With Alexisonfire

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Following the announcement of two one-night-only arena shows in NYC and Los Angeles, multi-platinum-selling headliners and renowned heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold have launched the extensive Life is But a Dream... North American tour – featuring support from Alexisonfire.

Produced by Live Nation (LN), the first leg includes thirteen cities across the US and Canada, such as Mansfield, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. Additional dates are to be announced (TBA).

The announcement comes on the heels of the band releasing their first single in seven years, “Nobody,” and unveiling the news their next album, Life is But a Dream…, is set to debut on June 2 via Warner Records.

Deathbats Club members can request tickets first from now through Tuesday (March 28) at 3 pm EST using Ticketmaster’s (TM) new Token-Gated Sales platform.

During that window, fans will submit their request for tickets, and after the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from TM if tickets matching their preference(s) have been secured. This process gives exclusive access to ticket locations reserved for the Deathbats Club community.

LIFE IS BUT A DREAM…NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena