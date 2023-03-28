Four Chord Music Festival Announces Lineup With Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem & More

WASHINGTON, PA (CelebrityAccess) – Four Chord Music Festival, founded and produced by Eternal Boy frontman Rishi Bahl, returns to Western PA’s Wild Things Park on August 12 – 13. The ninth edition of the two-day music fest offers fans a fully stacked lineup of superstars across the punk rock spectrum.

What began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1,500-capacity club has grown into a stadium-sized 2-day destination event featuring the punk scene’s biggest and brightest while keeping its indie DIY roots intact.

The announced headliners are Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, and Alkaline Trio. Also scheduled to perform are The Maine, Eternal Boy, American Football, Streetlight Manifesto, and more.

Festival founder Bahl says, “Couldn’t be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til’ We Die.”

Single-day GA ($94), Single-day VIP ($196), 2-day GA ($160), and 2-day VIP ($290) are available now via the festival’s official website HERE.