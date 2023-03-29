Shore Fire Media Announces Four Staff Promotions

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a leading public relations firm representing talent and organizations in the arts and entertainment, today announced four promotions across the agency’s New York-based publicist teams: Ailie Orzak and Victoire Selce have each been elevated to Account Executive positions, while Mary Claire “MC” Miskell and Rachel Jacobs have been named to Junior Account Executive roles.

Orzak joined Shore Fire as a Publicity Assistant in 2021 — rising to Junior Account Executive within a year. She has represented clients across a range of genres, including The Arcs, Barrie, Oddisee and 2023 Grammy winner Terri Lyne Carrington, among others. Born and raised outside of Chicago, Orzak spent her undergraduate years at Tufts University. Through marketing and publicity internships at Cyber PR, Gupta Media, HyperExtension and the Tufts University Office of Student Affairs, Orzak pivoted from coursework in public health and child psychology towards her dream of working in the music industry over the course of her bachelor’s degree.

Selce joined Shore Fire as a Junior Account Executive in 2022. With a diverse roster of clients that includes Marcus Strickland, Moonalice, Rikas, The Pasta Queen and Wasserman Music, she has proven her ability to deliver results. Hailing from the Swiss Alps, Selce followed her dream of working in music to New York City. After studying media, culture and communications at NYU and gaining valuable experience through internships, Selce began her career as a publicist — and has worked with major labels including Roc Nation, Columbia Records and Humming Records.

Miskell joined Shore Fire as a Publicity Assistant in 2022. Over the past year, she has worked with a roster of clients that ranges from legends such as Kool & The Gang and Nile Rodgers for his involvement with the DiscOasis roller skating rink in Central Park to various programs with New York Public Radio and venues including The Capitol Theatre, Midnight Theatre and Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox in Denver. Miskell has also worked on artist campaigns for BLKBOK, Gogol Bordello, Draag, Generationals, Rachel Grae, Shamir and more. A born-and-raised New Yorker, she immersed herself in the arts from a young age and attended Pace University to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Jacobs joined Shore Fire as a Publicity Assistant in 2022 and has worked on a wide variety of accounts. Originally from St. Louis, Jacobs moved to New York to attend Fordham University — where she graduated with a bachelor’s in digital technology and emerging media, interning at various media companies and developing a passion for public relations in her senior year.

“Ailie is a creative storyteller and determined publicist, who displays patience and persistence in equal measure,” said Shore Fire Senior Vice President Matt Hanks. “She consistently delivers high-level results for a diverse range of clients, and we’re excited to see her grow as a leader here at Shore Fire.

“Rachel is reliable and exacting in her work, and has embraced new challenges here at every opportunity,” Hanks continued. “In a relatively short period of time, she has become a valued member of our team — and I know she will continue to make strides in her new role.”

“Victoire is a thoughtful and strategic publicist who approaches every project with grace,” added Senior Vice President of Publicity Rebecca Shapiro. “Whether working with musicians, businesses or content creators, she excels at establishing career-advancing narratives for her clients.

“MC is an immensely creative team-player who is passionate about her projects and thinks outside the box, bringing a genuine and unique perspective to every campaign,” Shapiro said of Miskell. “She has shown tremendous growth since joining Shore Fire, and I’m excited to see what she brings to this new role.”