The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American ‘The World is a Vampire’ Tour With Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, & Rival Sons

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The Smashing Pumpkins announced Tuesday (March 28) their 26-date North American The World is a Vampire tour. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the tour is set to start on Friday (July 28) at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

The tour has already sold-out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well as n cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.

Artist pre-sale began Tuesday (March 28) at noon local time and runs until Thursday (March 30) at 10 pm local. General on-sale starts Friday (March 31) at 10 am local.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed; it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience, respecting others, and ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party” – Billy Corgan

Along with news of their upcoming tour, the band released their brand-new single “Spellbinding,” which received its radio debut during a very special live appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing details of their upcoming tour and the release date for their highly anticipated third and final act of ATUM, which is set for release on May 5. Act 3 will include a special edition box set featuring all 33 album tracks and 10 additional unreleased songs.

ATUM features 33 tracks in 3 acts and is the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. ATUM was written and produced by Corgan over the past four years. Twenty-two tracks have been released, with “Beguiled” climbing at Active Rock and Alternative Radio Charts.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/28 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

07/30 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

08/01 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA*

08/05 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*

08/06 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*

08/07 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA*

08/09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA*

08/10 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

08/13 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 – Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX^

08/16 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR^

08/17 – The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL^

08/19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL^

08/22 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC^

08/24 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH^

08/30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY^

08/31 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA^

09/02 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON^

09/03 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON^

09/06 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN^

09/09 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol