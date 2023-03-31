Emily Ann Roberts Signs With UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country recording artist Emily Ann Roberts has signed with United Talent Agency for worldwide representation in all areas of her career.

A Knoxville native, Roberts first made a name for herself when she finished as the runner up on season nine of the televised talent competition The Voice.

She released her debut EP, “Someday Dream” In 2019 and she quickly accumulated more than 20 million cumulative streams.

She’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry 16 times, and has opened for Reba McEntire, Shelton, Sara Evans, Josh Turner, Scotty McCreery and Ricky Skaggs, among others.

“UTA’s reputation speaks for itself, and it is truly an honor to be added to its list of renowned clients,” said Roberts. “I look forward to working with the incredible team at UTA and I’m excited about all of the things we can accomplish together.”

“We were immediately drawn to Emily Ann’s soaring vocals, natural musicianship, and authentic personality,” said UTA’s Curt Motley and Cass Scripps, adding, “Emily Ann has a unique sound, that honors traditional influences, and blends in a fresh current sound that sets her music apart. We are thrilled to add Emily Ann Roberts to the UTA Family of Artists and can’t wait for all the new chapters of her career to unfold.”

Roberts is managed by Starstruck Entertainment’s Narvel Blackstock and Berkley Kriz.