Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three Suspects In Tekashi 6ix9ine Assault

PALM BEACH, Florida (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies had arrested three individuals in connection with the March 21st assault of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“All three suspects; Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado, have been located, arrested and are currently being booked/processed into the Palm Beach County Jail,” the PBSO announced.

Tekashi, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, hospitalized after he suffered a beating in a steam room of a Lake Worth fitness facility on March 21st. Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told news outlets that his client suffered facial injuries during the beating, which was captured on the fitness club’s security camera.

The video, obtained by TMZ and other media outlets, appeared to show three men kicking Tekashi as he lay on the floor of the gym’s bathroom.

A motive for the attack was unclear. Tekashi previously testified against fellow members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent New York street gang that Tekashi was affiliated with, receiving a lenient sentence in exchange for his cooperation.