YouTube Shorts Shares Engagement Stats, Expands Artist Total Reach Metric

(Hypebot) — Artists who uploaded to YouTube Shorts in January saw more than 50% of their new channel subscribers come directly from their Shorts posts.

Fan-created YouTube Shorts also increased the average artist’s audience of unique viewers by more than 80%. That effectively means that fans on Shorts are nearly doubling an artist’s total reach on the platform.

YouTube Music head Lyor Cohen shared the new stats week and an announcement that the platform’s Analytics For Artists Audience Reach metric has been expanded to include fan-uploaded Shorts and all official content uploaded by the artist and long-form videos uploaded by fans.

“A multi-format world needs multi-format standards of success – and that’s why we are redefining what reach means for artists on YouTube,” wrote Cohen. “Only on YouTube can fans crank up the volume across every format, including long-form videos, livestreams, Shorts, and more.”

