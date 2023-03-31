Maggie Lesmes & Shannon Bradley Join Riser House Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Riser House Entertainment announced the hiring of Maggie Lesmes as Product Manager at the record label.

Lesmes comes to Riser House from Black River Entertainment, where she served as the Manager of Label Services, assisting in the development of projects for artists such as Kelsea Ballerini and Ray Fulcher, among others.

Along with her work in the music industry, Lesmes owns and operates a licensed home bakery that specializes in custom cookies.

Riser House also announced the hire of photographer and videographer Shannon Bradley, who has been appointed as Creative Manager at the company.

In her new role, Bradley will assist in developing and producing content for all artists on the label’s roster.

Before Riser House, Bradley worked as Social Media Coordinator for entertainment companies based out of Florida, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville.

“We are so excited to continue growing our team with these two fabulous ladies,” says Megan Schultz, Label Manager at Riser House. “Both Maggie and Shannon are incredibly hard workers and have already proven themselves to be invaluable additions to our team.”