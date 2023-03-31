Producer MAG Extends His Deal With Warner Chappell

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the extension of a global publishing deal with the noted producer MAG.

A noted hitmaker whose tracks have generated 6.7 billion streams on Spotify alone, Mag is best known for his frequent collaborations with Reggaeton icon Bad Bunny, producing 15 of the 23 tracks on his #1 album Un Verano Sin Ti.

MAG, whose real name is Marco Borrero was initially discovered and mentored by renowned singer/songwriter Max Martin. In 2020, he served as executive producer on Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo, which was the first all-Spanish to top the Billboard 200.

He has also collaborated with artists such as WCM’s Rauw Alejandro as well as Eladio Carrion, Arcángel, Bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato.

“Over the past few years, MAG has helped push our culture forward with a genre-bending sound that will define our generation. He has a gift for creating hits that go beyond language and brings people together, and all of us at Warner Chappell look forward to working with him as he takes the next step in his career,” stated Ryan Press, Warner Chappell’s President of North America.

“Guy, Ryan, Katy and the whole Warner Chappell team have been incredibly supportive over the past few years and I’m excited to continue building on our partnership,” Mag said of his extended deal with WCM.