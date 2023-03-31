PPL Distributes More Than $21 Million In The First International Royalty Distribution Of 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK-based music licensing service PPL announced an international royalty payout of £17.4 million (about $21 million) to more than 26,000 performers and recording rightsholders in the UK and around the world in the first quarter of 2023.

The payout was drawn from revenue collected from 76 CMOs (collective management organizations) for neighboring rights royalties where recorded music is used and rights exist for the use of recorded music via broadcast (radio and TV), cable retransmission, public performance, and other purposes.

According to PPL, the largest international contributors to the royalty distribution were collection societies in France, Germany, Italy and the USA.

“We are pleased to continue delivering world-leading returns to those who invest their time, energy and talent in making the music we all love. Running an independent record company or being a musician can be a precarious business; our focus remains on being a constant and stable source of support for our members as the industry navigates change and various challenges. This latest payment is testament to our efforts and a positive reflection of the work we are driving forward with our members to improve the data quality underpinning the flow of royalties around the world,” stated Laurence Oxenbury, PPL’s Director of International

Performers and rightsholders that were part of the distribution include eight times Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, the No. 1 artist Rita Ora, the producer, DJ and member of Swedish House Mafia Steve Angello, and the producer Trevor Horn.