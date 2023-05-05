Stefanie Purificati Joins The Feldman Agency

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Feldman announced that Stefanie Purificati has joined the Feldman Agency in the company’s agency division.

A noted talent exec with more than 13 years of industry experience, Purificati began her career as the in-house talent buyer at the legendary Drake Hotel.

Her resume also includes roles on the Country Music Association of Ontario’s Board of Directors and the Polaris Music Prize. She is also a frequent panelist at conferences such as Canadian Music Week and Canadian Country Music Week.

“Stefanie is a veteran agent with a reputation as a fierce advocate for her artists, she has positioned herself as a strong woman in a male dominated business and thrived,” said Tom Kemp, Senior Vice President, The Feldman Agency (TFA). ‘Stefanie shares our vision of building the agency business by looking forward and adapting to the new realities of the live touring space. We can’t wait to show everyone what we can accomplish together. We are proud to have Stefanie join our youthful, focused, and growing team.”

“Over the many years we have known Stefanie, we’ve seen her deliver marquee level service for her clients,” added Joel Baskin, Vice President, The Feldman Agency (TFA). “Her reputation, track record and impressive network amongst the industry speak for itself. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team as a leading live music agent.”

“I could not be more excited to join one of North America’s premiere entertainment companies,” said Stefanie Purificati. “I have always had the utmost respect and admiration for the TFA team, how they operate, and what they continue to accomplish for their clients. I look forward to joining their ranks and bringing a new level of excitement to the marketplace.”

As she joins Feldman, Purificati brings several high profile clients with her, including Aysanabee, iskwē, and Tynomi Banks.