Drew Barrymore Drops Out Of Hosting The MTV Movie & TV Awards In Support Of Writer’s Guild Of America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Actor Drew Barrymore announced that she’s dropping out of her hosting gig at MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday in solidarity with striking Hollywood screenwriters.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Ms. Barrymore said in a statement provided to Variety. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation.”

In a subsequent post on social media, she stated that she “loves the @mtvawards family” and hopes to return to the show in 2024. She also invited her fans to join her in watching the awards show on Sunday, despite her lack of partipaction.

Barrymore’s decision not to host is the latest in a series of blows suffered by the long-running awards show, which has already seen other celebrities drop out of planned appearances and canceled its red carpet segment, according to Variety.

Bruce Gillmer, a president at Paramount Global who serves as an executive producer on the awards show, told Variety that they will proceed without a host for 2023.