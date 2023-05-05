Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Touring News
Lizzo

Lizzo Calls In Sick In Montreal

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
2 0

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Lizzo was forced to cancel her performance in Montreal on Thursday night while battling illness.

The pop star was scheduled to perform at the Bell Centre on Thursday night but announced at the last minute that she would not be performing on the advice of doctors

The “About Damn Time” singer shared a video on Instagram that showed her swaddled in warm clothes and wearing a mask with the accompanying message “Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do the show. I promise we will honor your tickets.”

Lizzo is next scheduled to take the stage on Saturday night at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. At press time, the show is still a go.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now