Andrew Ellis Joins Ground Control Touring

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Ground Control Touring announced the addition of Andrew Ellis to the team.
Ellis will join GCT’s New York office, bringing acts such as Manchester Orchestra, Men I Trust, New Found Glory, The Front Bottoms, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, Bayside, Cults, Senses Fail to the fold.
Additionally, Ellis’ longtime Associate, Gabe Sunshine, will also make the transition to GCT and be based in the company’s Gotham digs.
Ellis joins GCT after a decade-long stint at APA. His resume also includes 4 years at Paradigm, and Ellis Industries, an artist development venture he launched in 2000.
Andrew’s full roster can be found below:
Alkaline Trio
Andy Hull
Anthony Raneri
Bayside
Brian Sella
Brother Bird
Circus Trees
Covey
Cults
Dan Andriano
Drive Like Jehu
Dustin Kensrue
Finch
Holy Fawn
Hot Rod Circuit
Hot Snakes
Hotline TNT
Kevin Devine
Less Than Jake
Manchester Orchestra
Matt Skiba
Max Bemis
Men I Trust
New Found Glory
Plosivs
Rocket From The Crypt
Saves The Day
Say Anything
Senses Fail
Sincere Engineer
Strand of Oaks
Swami John Reis
Tanner Merritt
The Anniversary
The Bled
The Dear Hunter
The Front Bottoms
The Get Up Kids
The New Amsterdams
The So So Glos
Thrice
Together Pangea
Tommy Stinson