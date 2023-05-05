Andrew Ellis Joins Ground Control Touring

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Ground Control Touring announced the addition of Andrew Ellis to the team.

Ellis will join GCT’s New York office, bringing acts such as Manchester Orchestra, Men I Trust, New Found Glory, The Front Bottoms, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, Bayside, Cults, Senses Fail to the fold.

Additionally, Ellis’ longtime Associate, Gabe Sunshine, will also make the transition to GCT and be based in the company’s Gotham digs.

Ellis joins GCT after a decade-long stint at APA. His resume also includes 4 years at Paradigm, and Ellis Industries, an artist development venture he launched in 2000.

Andrew’s full roster can be found below:

Alkaline Trio

Andy Hull

Anthony Raneri

Bayside

Brian Sella

Brother Bird

Circus Trees

Covey

Cults

Dan Andriano

Drive Like Jehu

Dustin Kensrue

Finch

Holy Fawn

Hot Rod Circuit

Hot Snakes

Hotline TNT

Kevin Devine

Less Than Jake

Manchester Orchestra

Matt Skiba

Max Bemis

Men I Trust

New Found Glory

Plosivs

Rocket From The Crypt

Saves The Day

Say Anything

Senses Fail

Sincere Engineer

Strand of Oaks

Swami John Reis

Tanner Merritt

The Anniversary

The Bled

The Dear Hunter

The Front Bottoms

The Get Up Kids

The New Amsterdams

The So So Glos

Thrice

Together Pangea

Tommy Stinson