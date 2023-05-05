Steve Ziff Joins Loud And Live As Chief Business Officer

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Loud And Live, the live events and marketing company announced the appointment of Steve Ziff as its new Chief Business Officer.

In his new role, Ziff will oversee Loud And Live’s marketing and business development operations as the company expands and diversifies its portfolio.

With more than two decades of experience in marketing and business development roles, Ziff most recently served as CMO & CCO for Thrill One Sports, where he was responsible for overseeing the sports company’s marketing and communications, as well as touring, content, and other customer-facing aspects of the company’s business.

Before joining Thrill One, Ziff served as the Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for the Los Angeles Chargers, overseeing the team’s commercial activity including marketing and creative services, ticket sales, business intelligence, content creation and production, fan experience and branded entertainment, digital, broadcasting and merchandising.

Ziff’s resume also includes roles with the Washington Redskins, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their entertainment venture, Bold Events, and the San Diego Padres, among other senior posts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Steve to the Loud And Live family, and we’re confident that his leadership and diverse experience across marketing, entertainment, content and sports will be invaluable to the company, our clients and our worldwide audiences”, said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “His extensive capabilities in marketing & business development, coupled with his deep understanding of the various industries where we perform, makes him the perfect fit for our growth plans and vision of the company”, Albareda added.

“Loud And Live sits at the nexus of culture, uniquely built as a world-class entertainment, content and marketing solutions company. Nelson, Marco and team have established a future-focused enterprise with an incredibly passionate and diverse team of people, and joining one of the only global companies of its kind is a tremendous opportunity and honor,” stated Steve Ziff.

“The Latin-Hispanic culture has permeated the mainstream and is now visibly shaping and deeply influencing the landscape of global music, fashion, art, sports, and lifestyle and the modern U.S. economy. As a top Latin entertainment and multicultural marketing company, we’ve collected a massive wealth of cultural intelligence, insights, and data on consumers which we use to help brands stay competitive, adept, and resonant. We’re excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to help our partners convert culture into commerce”, Ziff added.