Rob Base Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the signing of hip-hop pioneer Rob Base for exclusive representation with agency owner Jeff Epstein acting as Responsible Agent.

The move expands UAA’s relationship with Base, who has been a mainstay of the agency’s “I Love the 90s Tour,” which features a rotating cast of 90s icons. Since its inception in 2016, the tour has sold millions of tickets and UAA announced its return for 2023 this week.

“Rob Base is a legend. We are thrilled to represent Rob, and it’s an honor to continue contributing to his accomplishments and legacy. We’re excited to welcome Rob to the UAA family,” stated Epstein.

Base, whose real name is Robert Ginyard, first made a name for himself in the 1980s as part of a duo with DJ E-Z Rock. Their debut album, It Takes Two, peaked at #4 on the Billboard R&B chart and featured hits such as “Get on the Dance Floor,” “It Takes Two,” and “Joy and Pain.”