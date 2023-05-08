Cody Hibbard Signs A Co-Publishing Deal With Drotpine Music And Sony Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Cody Hibbard has signed a co-venture publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Droptine Music.

“Cody Hibbard’s future is so bright and I’m excited to be part of his creative team,” remarks Droptine founder Jim Catino. “His music and touring are growing exponentially and that is a direct result of his songwriting abilities. I’m so happy to be part of his artist career and now representing him as a songwriter as well. I also want to thank Rusty Gaston and Sony Publishing for their continued support of Droptine. It has been an amazing partnership.”

“Cody’s voice is full of grit and heart, and his songs were built for blue collar America. Jim Catino is one of Music Row’s best A&R executives and he’s keeping that streak alive with Cody Hibbard,” adds CEO of Sony Music Publishing Nashville, Rusty Gaston.

The deal follows the successful release of Hibbard’s debut single on Droptine, “Looking Back Now,” which premiered exclusively on Country Now and is available on all streaming services.

His follow-up, “We Speak Country,” will hit streaming services this weekend and relates the story of Hibbard’s upbringing in the Asian-American community.

“‘We Speak Country’ tells the story of my roots and how I grew up along with a lot of my fan base. It’s one that’s close to my heart because of its relatability factor, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it,” Hibbard stated.