Carlo Parodi Elected As The Sixth President Of The Italian Promoters Association

ROME, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Following the 35th annual National Assembly of Assomusica, the Italian Promoters Association, Carlo Parodi has been elected as the organization’s sixth president.

Parodi, who is based in Turin, brings more than three decades of experience to this new role at Assomusica. He is the founder of the Turin concert venue, Hiroshima Mon Amour and the creator of Turin’s Flowers Festival.

In his new role as president, Parodi will advocate for the live entertainment industry in Italy with a focus on liberalizing the ticketing industry and reducing fees paid by promoters to municipalities.

Parodi assumes the role of president of the organization in the wake of the unexpected death of President Vincenzo Spera.

Along with electing a new president, the members of Assomusica also elected a new board of directors, which now includes Vincenzo Bellini, Paolo De Biasi, Fulvio De Rosa, Giuseppe Gomez Paloma, Giampaolo Grotta, Rita Zappador.

“It isw ith a sense of pride, but also of great responsibility and commitment that I welcome this appointment and the trust that has been placed in me and in the new Board of Directors,” stated Parodi.