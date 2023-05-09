Lil Yachty Announces The Field Trip Tour 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Lil Yachty has announced a 39-stop global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed album, Let’s Start Here. (Quality Control Music/Motown Records) which was released in January of 2023 to much critical acclaim.

Produced by Live Nation and Bose, The Field Trip Tour is set to kick off Thursday, September 21st, in Washington, DC, at Echostage, with stops across North America and Europe, including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, London and more before wrapping up on Sunday, December 17 in Vienna, Austria at Gasometer.

The artist pre-sale starts today (May 9) at 10 am local time in North America and at 1 pm BST in Europe. The general on-sale begins Friday (May 12) at 10 am local time in North America and Friday (May 12) at noon in Europe.

This tour announcement comes a month after Lil Yachty released the music video for his highly anticipated single “Strike (Holster).” Yachty started 2023 on a high note after his monumental psychedelic alternative rock album Let’s Start Here received critical acclaim from both the press and his musical peers alike, garnering him a cover on Billboard along with his musical guest debut performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) where Yachty performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.

THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

THE FIELD TRIP TOUR ‘23 EUROPE DATES:

Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer