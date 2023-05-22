Andrea Bocelli Expands His U.S. Holiday Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced that due to demand, he’s expanding his upcoming U.S. tour with an additional show at Madison Square Garden.

Bocelli is now lined up to perform two nights at the iconic New York City venue, with scheduled performances on December 13th and 14th.

The newly announced MSG date is part of a North American tour that includes stops in ten markets, primarily on the East Coast, with excursions to Kentucky, where Bocelli is slated to perform at the KFC Yum Arena in Louisville on December 3rd, and Texas, including the show’s opener at San Antonio on November 29th.

The holiday tour will feature Bocelli performing music drawn from his repertoire, including music for the holiday season, including cuts from his recent album A Family Christmas.

ANDREA BOCELLI November and December 2023 U.S. Tour

NOVEMBER 29, 2023 / San Antonio, TX / AT&T Center

NOVEMBER 30, 2023 / Dallas, TX / AAC

DECEMBER 2, 2023 / Louisville, KY / KFC Yum Arena *With the Louisville Orchestra

DECEMBER 6, 2023 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

DECEMBER 7, 2023 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

DECEMBER 9, 2023 / Hartford, CT / XL Center * First time in Hartford in 25 years

DECEMBER 10, 2023 / Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena *With the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

DECEMBER 13, 2023 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

DECEMBER 14, 2023 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

DECEMBER 16, 2023 / Hollywood, FL / Hard Rock Live

DECEMBER 17, 2023 / Hollywood, FL / Hard Rock Live