Terrace Martin Signs A Recording Deal With BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated recording artist and producer Terrace Martin and his label Sounds of Crenshaw signed a new recording deal with BMG to launch a new multi-album jazz series.

The first of the six albums included in the deal is slated for release this summer, and the first singles from the album expected soon.

A noted jazz musician and an influential figure in Los Angeles’ progressive hip-hop scene, Martin has collaborated with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, (good kid, M.A.A.D. city and the Grammy award-winning To Pimp a Butterfly), Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, and Herbie Hancock, to name a few.

The deal expands Martin’s existing relationship with BMG after he released his most recent Grammy-nominated solo album on the label in 2021.

“Terrace is an extremely talented, influential, and highly respected creator and protector of the Culture. There is an authenticity and attention to detail in his creative approach that is undeniable. With Terrace at the helm, Sounds Of Crenshaw is the future of Jazz,” stated BMG’s Tim Reid, SVP, Repertoire & Marketing.

“It feels great to be in business with a family that understands my vision,” Martin added.