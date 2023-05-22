Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Inside Out with Dr. Pol

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Dr. Pol – “The Incredible Dr. Pol” NatGeo Wild

Paul Mecurio
9 0

A unique behind the scenes look at the important work of world-renowned veterinarian, Dr. Pol. The Dr. is utterly fascinating and passionate as he explains: how fear in treating animals is the worst thing, how he had to create NEW techniques on the fly he wasn’t taught in Vet school to treat large farm animals – like how to properly stick your hand up the rear-end of an animal and not be killed, why few Vets want to care for farm animals these days and how that can be a problem for ALL of us, the day as a young boy in Netherlands he knew he wanted to care for animals and much more.

