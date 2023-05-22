The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Dr. Pol – “The Incredible Dr. Pol” NatGeo Wild

A unique behind the scenes look at the important work of world-renowned veterinarian, Dr. Pol. The Dr. is utterly fascinating and passionate as he explains: how fear in treating animals is the worst thing, how he had to create NEW techniques on the fly he wasn’t taught in Vet school to treat large farm animals – like how to properly stick your hand up the rear-end of an animal and not be killed, why few Vets want to care for farm animals these days and how that can be a problem for ALL of us, the day as a young boy in Netherlands he knew he wanted to care for animals and much more.