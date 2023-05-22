UK Promoter DHP Family Raises Money For The Homeless

NOTTINGHAM (VIP-Booking) – Vital funds raised by UK Promoter DHP Family’s charity festival Beat the Streets in 2023 have been handed over to Framework to support its work helping the homeless population in Nottingham.

The award-winning festival generated £89,500 (USD $111,128) from this year’s outing in January – up from £76,000 (USD $94,366) last year – thanks to a combination of ticket sales, bar takings and donations. All artists generously give their time for free as well.

Since its launch in 2018, the award-winning festival has become renowned for the vital funds it has raised for Framework, with the running total now topping £400,000 (USD $496,688). In addition, more than 300 individuals have benefited directly from interventions wholly or partly funded through Beat the Streets.

Framework will put the funds from this year’s festival towards creating eight self-contained flats for entrenched rough sleepers who have been on the streets for over 20 years.

The charity has already been granted planning permission to build the Housing First flats. The accommodation will provide rough sleepers with permanent housing combined with a program of unlimited person-centered support toward independence. In addition, they can access a range of Framework’s other services, including drug and alcohol, mental health and employment support, to ensure outcomes are permanent and they do not fall back into the cycle of repeat homelessness.

Framework’s Chief Executive Andrew Redfern said: “Thank you to everyone at DHP Family who made it possible to raise a stunning £89,500 at this year’s Beat the Streets festival.

“This is another amazing result and a massive contribution to our urgent work tackling homelessness in Nottingham and further afield. The money raised will majorly fund eight new flats for rough sleepers at Birkin Avenue in Nottingham.

“Our partnership with DHP in tackling homelessness is unique and greatly appreciated: the award-winning Beat the Streets festival has become a hugely popular focus for those who are raising awareness of homelessness and encouraging the public to contribute towards tackling it.

DHP Family’s MD George Akins said: “As a Nottingham-based company, it means a lot to all of us that work here to continue to deliver a fantastic Beat the Streets festival each January as we know how vital the funds are to Framework and the people they support across the city.

“We hope to continue to use our expertise as music promoters and festival organizers to make a difference. We are extremely grateful to all the artists who give their time to play and every person that bought a ticket as together; we are helping to support something very worthwhile.”

Beat the Streets won last year’s UK Festival Award Community Impact title for the festival judged to be making the most difference to its community. DHP Family delivers the festival in collaboration with local organizations and music groups, including I’m Not from London, Farmyard Records, Hockley Hustle and Rough Trade.