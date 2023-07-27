The Fix The Tix Coalition Continues To Push For Comprehensive Reform Of The Ticketing Industry

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Fix the Tix Coalition released the below statement following the Senate Commerce Committee’s action to markup and pass out of Committee the Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act (TICKET Act):

“The Fix the Tix coalition applauds Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-TX) for making ticketing issues a part of the Senate Commerce Committee’s agenda. We especially appreciate Chair Cantwell’s commitment to working with us to end the practice of speculative tickets.

The Committee’s substitute amendment of the TICKET Act passed out of Committee advances all-in pricing, one tenet of the 10-point Fix the Tix plan for comprehensive ticketing reform.

As the Senate Commerce Committee takes this first step toward comprehensive ticketing reform with the TICKET Act, the Fix the Tix Coalition looks forward to working with Senators Klobuchar, Cornyn, Blackburn, Lujan and the Senate Commerce Committee on a broad array of critical reforms in the Fix the Tix plan that must be enacted by Congress to protect consumers from predatory ticketing practices. These measures include a total ban on speculative tickets, which are fake tickets, and extensive efforts to prevent price gouging of consumers on the secondary ticketing market.

The Fix the Tix coalition urges swift action by the Senate Commerce Committee on forthcoming comprehensive ticketing legislation empowers local economic development, restores integrity to the ticketing marketplace, and safeguards consumers, artists, and venues.”

More information on Fix the Tix may be found at www.fixthetix.org

See the full text of the proposed legislation here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/1303/text