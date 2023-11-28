Busta Rhymes Announces 2024 North American Headlining Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Renowned for unforgettable, high-energy knockout performances, 12-time Grammy Award nominee and one of the most influential rappers of all time, Busta Rhymes will launch a massive North American headline tour in 2024.

Produced by The Conglomerate Entertainment and Live Nation, this will be the first headlining run in support of his acclaimed new full-length offering, BLOCKBUSTA, out now. This tour kicks off on March 13 at The Masonic in San Francisco and rolls through significant markets coast-to-coast for five weeks, concluding April 21 with a homecoming at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY. A special guest will join Busta in select cities – stay tuned to his socials for more.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday (November 28). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (December 1) at 10 am local time at Live Nation.

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Tuesday (November 28) at 7 am PT until Thursday (November 30) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets, individual Meet and greet, photo op, Q&A with Busta Rhymes, autographed items, early entry with priority access to the floor & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Busta notably Executive Produced the album alongside legendary heavyweights Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz. It boasts a bevy of bangers, including the latest single, “OK” [feat. Young Thug], “LUXURY LIFE” [feat. Coi Leray], and “Beach Ball” [feat. BIA].

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA

3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

3/26 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 Toronto, ON HISTORY

4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago

4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew Bradley Music Center

4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount