Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, Kevin Bacon To Headline Artist For Action Concert

(Hypebot) — Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence is bringing together an eclectic mix of musicians for a concert to celebrate the release of “A Father’s Promise,” the film that led to the initiative, and to present its first AFA Chapin/Kragen/Belafonte Humanitarian Award for those making a difference with their activism.

Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, Kevin Bacon, Bernie Williams, Rozzi, The Dumes, The Alternate Routes, Jen Chapin, Aztec Two Step 2.0, Martha Redbone, Jimmy Vivino, Mark Barden and The Promise Band, and others will perform on December 7th at NYC’s Skirball Center including a special tribute to John Lennon in recognition of the anniversary of his assassination on December 8th. The show will be filmed as a docu-concert telling the story through video and live performances.

Bandsintown is a sponsor and shares more information on the event and a link to buy tickets here and there’s info on a special VIP experience here.

Artist For Action & “A Father’s Promise”

Led by musician Mark Barden and artists Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nile Rodgers, Bush, Rufus Wainwright, Pixies, LP, Bootsy Collins, Old Crow Medicine Show, Halestorm, Rozzi, Sofi Tukker and more, the Artist For Action coalition is designed to drive people to volunteer, donate and vote to end the epidemic of gun violence.

Executive Produced by Sheryl Crow and Directed by Rick Korn, “A Father’s Promise” is the story of professional musician Mark Barden, whose life changed instantly when his son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary. Mark lost all joy in music and made a promise to do everything in his power to help prevent gun violence so that nobody ever has to feel his and his family’s pain. He co-founded Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization that takes a holistic approach to ending school shootings and gun violence by teaching the warning signs of violence and how to get help.

“After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” said Barden. “It’s going to take all of us working together – artists, musicians, influencers, fans, as well as parents, youth, and policymakers – to finally end this senseless violence.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2023 is likely to be the deadliest year of gun violence on record, with the U.S. now averaging more than one mass shooting a day.

The film will be released in New York City on December 8th, with a wide release following.

This is the second in a series of events to create awareness about gun violence. Bush led a September launch event at NYC’s Irving Plaza. Upcoming events include a show at Central Park Summerstage and planned shows in other markets, including Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin.

Bruce Houghton