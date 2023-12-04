Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick & Renée Fleming Receive 2023 Kennedy Center Honors

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The Kennedy Center Honors took place Sunday (December 3) with actor and rapper Queen Latifah, the iconic Dionne Warwick, acclaimed sopranoRenée Fleming, comedian Billy Crystal and hitmaker Barry Gibb honored in its induction class. Now in its 46th year, the achievement is the nation’s highest honor bestowed for artistic achievement. Sunday’s gala with President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and many DC players were in attendance – adding pizzazz to the benefit.

Along with host Gloria Estefan – Michael Bublé, Ariana DeBose, Whoopi Goldberg, Gladys Knight, Jay Leno, Dove Cameron, Robert DeNiro, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Meg Ryan and many others were among those who celebrated the guests of honor.

Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter called this year’s inductees “an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms.”

“It’s simple as it is profound,” Biden remarked at a White House reception ahead of the ceremony at the Kennedy Center. “The performing arts are more than just sound and scene. They reflect who we are as Americans and as human beings.”

Warwick’s tribute started the night with past honoree actor, dancer and FAME star Debbie Allen. “Many might say that this honor is long overdue, as the list of her accomplishments and accolades could wrap around this building,” Allen said. The 82-year-old sold over 100 million records, became the first African-American vocalist to win a Grammy in the pop category, was an early voice and advocate for AIDS research, and served as a government-appointed health ambassador.

Country star Mickey Guyton sang Warwick’s hit, “Then Came You,” and then Cynthia Erivo arrived with “Alfie,” complete with a standing ovation. Chloe Bailey and Gladys Knight took to the stage with “Walk on By” and “Say a Little Prayer.” Ending the tribute was Saturday Night Live (SNL) actor Ego Nwodim, who played Warwick on the sketch comedy show.

Crystal was up next with part of his tribute done in a makeshift Katz’s Delicatessen from the movie When Harry Met Sally? Crystal’s co-star Meg Ryan started talking about “that” scene from the film. “The scene came really naturally to me, and I really have Billy to thank for that,” she said, sending the audience into instant snickers. And again, when she joked, she’d never been around anyone who made faking an orgasm easier. As his wife Janice has known for over 50 years – falling in love with Billy is a pretty easy thing to do.”

Leno, Bob Costas, Goldberg, Miranda, De Niro and Rob Reiner offered kind words to the veteran actor and comedian. “My life is better because Billy Crystal has been in it,” Reiner said. “Love you, Bill.”

Latifah is the first female rapper to become a Kennedy Center Honoree – perhaps to coincide with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year. Getting her start in the industry at 19, she has been credited as the first crossover female rap star. She’s been a presence for the Pride movement – though she’s never disclosed publicly what her sexuality is. However, during her BET Lifetime Achievement Award speech in 2021, she thanked her partner, Eboni Nichols and their son, Rebel – ending her time at the podium with “Happy Pride!”

MC Lyte, Rapsody and 5-year-old rapper Van Van feted the woman, also known as Dana Owens, with Van Van saying, “Thank you for being an inspiration,” she said in the sweetest voice imaginable for someone up past their bedtime. “We salute you.”

“She started as a rapper and emcee when success was an anomaly because the genre was mostly male,” said her friend Kerry Washington. “But she went on to dominate, becoming one of the best rappers of all time, male or female.”

However, Elliott’s speech moistened the eyes of those in attendance, saying Latifah’s “queen” moniker sent a message to her: “I won’t set the bar. I am the bar.”

Fleming and opera are practically one and the same, as she is one of the most prominent sopranos of her generation. In addition to the Kennedy Center Honor, she is the recipient of the National Medal of Arts – awarded to her by then-President Barack Obama, an honorary membership in England’s Royal Academy of Music and a Cross of the Order of Merit from the German government.

The performances honoring her were Cameron’s “The Light in the Piazza” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” featuring Tituss Burgess and Christine Baranski.

Gibb rose to prominence as part of the Bee Gees. Along with his late brothers Robin and Maurice, there aren’t many Gibbs hasn’t worked with, from Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Bublé, fellow honoree Warwick – the list goes on and on for the Bee Gees frontman as he reflected on his impact within the music industry.

“I’ve thought about it from time to time,” Gibb said of the Kennedy Center Honor. “But it would have been arrogance to expect it. … I do wish my brothers were here for this, too.”

Gibb has written or co-written hundreds of songs, including the title track of the movie Grease and Parton (along with Kenny Rogers) hit song – “Islands in the Stream,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Buble had a haunting performance of “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” with Little Big Town paying tribute with “Lonely Days,” who also collaborated with Gibb on his 2021 album Greenfields. Ben Platt performed a passionate and theatrical rendition of “Nights on Broadway” and disco medley alongside DeBose, accompanied by Chloe Flowers on piano.

Done+Dusted produced this year’s Kennedy Center Honors special with ROK Productions.