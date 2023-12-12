Netflix Reveals Viewership Data For Tens Of Thousands Of Titles

LOS GATOS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — In what they describe as a bid to provide audience transparency, video streamer Netflix announced the launch of a new biannual report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.”

The report, which Netflix promises to publish twice a year, covers viewership for its content, both original and licensed, which has accumulated more than 50,000 viewer hours during the reporting period.

For the inaugural report which covers the period between January and June, Netflix provided data for 18,000 titles — representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. The report provides key statistics such as the number of hours watched for each title, the premier dates of Netflix series and films, and the global availability of titles.

Notably, over 60% of titles released between January and June 2023 made appearances on the weekly Top 10 lists, reflecting similar trends seen in this comprehensive report.

Some of the trends Netflix highlighted:

New series like The Night Agent , The Diplomat , Beef , and others have garnered massive audiences and fervent fandoms.

, , , and others have garnered massive audiences and fervent fandoms. Films across diverse genres, including The Mother , Luther: The Fallen Sun , and more, drew substantial viewership.

, , and more, drew substantial viewership. Non-English stories contributed significantly, constituting 30% of total viewing.

Longevity in viewer interest was evident, with titles like All Quiet on the Western Front continuing to generate viewership months after their release.

“We believe the viewing information in this report — combined with our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists — will give creators and our industry deeper insights into our audiences, and what resonates with them,” Netflix said, announcing the launch of the reports.

Download the full report here.