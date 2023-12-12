South African Industry Vet Chris Ghelakis Dead At 70

JOHANNESBURG, SA (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering South African music industry executive Chris Ghelakis, founder of the music distributor Electromode, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70.

Ghelakis got his start in the industry as a musician but later transitioned into other avenues, including talent management, as well as tour accounting and production, providing studio guidance for some of the biggest artists in the South African music scene.

He also owned and operated the influential Johannesburg concert venue, The Thunderdome, which helped to foster cultural diversity in the city in the wake of Apartheid.

In 2001, he founded Electromode, a music distributer that also included the the CSR Studios and the CSR Record and became one of the most successful music and entertainment brands in South Africa, providing music distribution services for some of the nation’s leading artists.

In 2020, he struck a deal that saw Electromode acquired by Universal Music Group’s independent division Ingrooves, which is now Virgin Music Group.

In a recent social media post, Ghelakis revealed that he had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer in early 2022 and despite his initial hopes of beating the disease, he conceded that his prospects had dwindled.

“I’ve kept quiet for a while as I thought I could beat this disease. Most of u known but some of u don’t that I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bile Duct Cancer last year,” he wrote. “This cancer has no cure and a very small amount (2%) can survive up to five years. It’s now been almost 2 years & I have lost the fight,” he added.

“I’ve had a wonderful 71 years (almost) & I am at peace with what is to come. I’ve had my ups and downs in life like everyone else but luckily, I’ve had more ups than downs. I suppose I’ll see everyone in the next life if there is one,” he concluded.

According to a statement from his publicist, he was survived by two children.