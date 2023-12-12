Wu-Tang Clan To Join The Las Vegas Residency Club

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan, announced plans for what is being billed as the first-ever hip-hop residency a The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency” debuts on February 9th and 10th, sharing a weekend with the Super Bowl with additional performances set for March 22nd and 23rd.

The residency follows WTC’s sold-out arena tour and will serve as a tribute to both the group as a collective, as well as the successful careers of its members such as RZA.

“Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment, and good times,” said Wu-Tang founding member, RZA. “Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix. Virgin + Wu-Tang = Triumph.”

“We are honored to welcome Wu-Tang Clan to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for their historic, first-ever Las Vegas residency,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “This is a groundbreaking moment not only for this venue but for Las Vegas as a whole. We look forward to welcoming hip-hop fans from far and wide to experience this group of legendary talents onstage for these exciting shows over two of the biggest weekends in Las Vegas.”

“Wu-Tang Clan continues to break barriers and set the pace for the music business writ large with the first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas. We can’t wait for our fans around the world to come experience RZA’s vision for this show in-person and we’re so thrilled to partner with our friends from Virgin Hotels to make this dream a reality,” said Wu-Tang Clan’s Manager, Tyler Childs of Forward Artist Management.

Tickets for all four performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.