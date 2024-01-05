Billy Joel Announces 2024 Tour Dates Including Shows With Sting & Stevie Nicks

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man himself – Billy Joel has announced several new tour dates in 2024, including co-headlining shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting. Joel shared a co-headlining tour with Nicks in 2023 and has announced a couple of new shows with her for 2024.

The new additions to his itinerary include a June 21 concert with Nicks at Chicago’s Soldier Field and a September 27 date with Sting at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium. Additionally, Joel has confirmed new solo headlining concerts in Seattle on May 24 and Denver on July 12.

For Joel’s newly announced dates, a Live Nation (LN) ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday (January 10) at 10 a.m. local time with the access code CREW. A public on-sale will follow on Friday (January 12) via Ticketmaster.

Joel has several other previously scheduled concerts in 2024, including the final performances of his decade-long monthly concert residency at the legendary Madison Square Garden in NY, scheduled to end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

Billy Joel 2024 Tour Dates:

01/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/24 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %

03/09 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

03/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

04/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

06/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks