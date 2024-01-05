TCL Chinese Theatre Announces Unveiling For Japanese Musician & Film Director Yoshiki

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Japanese musician and film director Yoshiki’s cement handprints and footprints will be unveiled at a special ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The event will be open to the public, with a fan-viewing area in front as Yoshiki’s tablet is permanently placed in the theatre’s forecourt at 6925 Hollywood Blvd. on Tuesday (January 9) at 11:00 am.

It was recently announced that Yoshiki’s acclaimed directorial debut film, YOSHIKI: Under the Sky, will begin streaming through Magnolia Home Entertainment under their Magnet Label on TVOD in March 2024 and SVOD in May 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. The critically acclaimed film is produced by Emmy Award winner Sid Ganis (Iron Man, Akeelah, and the Bee, The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark), Emmy Award winner Mark Ritchie (Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris), along with consulting producer Stephen Kijak (We Are X, Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man).

It gathers an extraordinary collection of international artists for an emotional journey through the pain of losing loved ones and uniting globally through the healing power of music. Shot in Germany, Beijing, Tokyo, and LA, the film features interviews and performances from US-based musicians Nicole Scherzinger, The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, and Lindsey Stirling, German band Scorpions, UK-based Sarah Brightman, China-based Jane Zhang, and Japanese musicians HYDE, SUGIZO, and SixTONES – as it crosses international borders and celebrates an array of diverse voices coming together at a time of universal upheaval.

Yoshiki’s other worldwide projects include the official theme song for the World Expo, Hollywood film soundtracks, and the official theme song for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. He was the first Asian musician to perform at the world’s greatest music halls, including Madison Square Garden and Wembley Arena, and he performed solo performances at Carnegie Hall. Led by Yoshiki – the band X Japan has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times. In July 2023, X Japan released “Angel,” the band’s first single in eight years. Recently, Yoshiki formed the rock supergroup The Last Rockstars, followed by the release of their first single and a sold-out world tour.

Yoshiki is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor. He was selected as “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” in recognition of his achievements in music, fashion, and film over the last 30 years and his continued philanthropic efforts. He founded Yoshiki Foundation America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit organization, and has long been committed to philanthropy.