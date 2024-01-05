Independent Artist Two Feet Launches 477 Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The gold-certified rock artist Two Feet has announced the opening of the independent record label 477 Records – created to discover, sign, and nourish independent recording artists by harnessing the unique authenticity that appeals to audiences longing for connection and creativity under the guidance only a fellow artist can provide. It’s headquartered in Tribeca, NYC.

As one of the few artists today who still writes, plays, sings, and produces all his music in his studio, Two Feet paired his label announcement with the release of a new single, “Kill Anyone” ft Ari Abdul, produced by Two Feet via 477 Records. Listen to “Kill Anyone” ft Ari Abdul here.

In addition to releasing Two Feet’s upcoming music, which fuses rock, blues, and jazz-tinged licks to create an original, atmospheric sound, 477 Records will release music from its powerhouse roster of up-and-coming talent, including Toby Mai, Elvis Drew, and Bec Lauder.

“It’s important to nurture an artist’s creativity,” shares Two Feet. “I started 477 Records to help independent artists hone in on their unique voices to create something true they can share with the world. Here at 477, we can help them make their voices heard worldwide by offering the reach and services they would find at a major label.”

Emerging artist Mai is a producer, singer/songwriter, and visionary known for blending soulful melodies with a cutting-edge mixture of R&B and electronic while infusing jazz progressions and bass-heavy production that enhance his smooth, sultry tenor voice that has captivated audiences worldwide. Toby’s most recent single, “My Eyes,” is out now following his current single, “$TONED.” Toby will be touring with Two Feet in the Spring/Summer of 2024. Listen to “My Eyes” here.

After writing his first song at 15, the Ukrainian-born and Portugal-raised singer/songwriter Drew now has over 6 million monthly streams on Spotify alone and has charted in 71 countries in one year on Apple Music.

The multi-talented musician and performer Lauder has previously collaborated with Two Feet on the single “Take Me Home” and continues to amass streams with each release.

Zachary William “Bill” Dess is a NY-based artist known by his stage name, Two Feet. After his single “Go Fuck Yourself” became a viral hit on SoundCloud, he signed with Republic Records. In October 2018, Two Feet released his debut album, A 20 Something Fuck, which featured the RIAA gold-certified single “I Feel Like I’m Drowning,” which reached No. 1 on the US Alternative Songs chart. In March 2020, he released his second album, Pink, followed by Max Maco Is Dead, Right? (April 2021), and Shape & Form (May 2022). Two Feet’s music has been used in dozens of movies, films, and video games, including Resident Evil, Virgin River, Riverdale, Shooter, and Who Killed Sarah? He has performed on shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and at festivals like Bonnaroo, SXSW, and Austin City Limits. Two Feet has headlined two successful US tours and has performed internationally to sold-out audiences.