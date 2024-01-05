Tommy Emmanuel Announces 2024 Tour Dates & Receives National Guitar Museum Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Between January 10 – February 2, Tommy Emmanuel, the acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, and global touring artist, will headline shows in the UK (with support act Molly Tuttle), Ireland (with Mike Dawes) and Paris (with Clive Carroll) before returning to the US on February 20 in Tulsa, OK. See his U.S. tour dates below (with support acts Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley) and the full international tour dates here.

In December, The National Guitar Museum bestowed Emmanuel with its annual Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023. He’s the fourteenth recipient of the award that most recently (2022) celebrated Jeff Beck.

“To watch Tommy play fingerstyle guitar is to see possibilities in the guitar that most guitarists don’t even know exist,” according to HP Newquist, the executive director of The National Guitar Museum. “Tommy’s extraordinary skill is second to none among modern guitar players. He truly is one of the few players in history about whom the term “jaw-dropping” is perfectly suited. Over his decades-long career, he has become both an icon and an inspiration, and we’re honored to be able to recognize Tommy’s contribution to the guitar with this award.”

“I want to thank the National Guitar Museum for this wonderful honor. I feel like it was yesterday when I started playing this beautiful instrument,” said Emmanuel. “I will always be grateful to my parents for nurturing us kids as youngsters, encouraging us and exposing us to good music, and the artists who exemplified the words ‘Talented Entertainers.’ The guitar has taken me places I could never have dreamed of, introduced me to audiences all over the world whom I now have a relationship with, and kept that fire burning in my belly to keep trying to learn more, play better, write deeper and give it all up on stage to the people I love playing for. I owe so much to so many who came before me and laid it all out. We, the lucky generation, have big shoes to fill.”

Emmanuel’s current album, ACCOMPLICE TWO, was released this past April via CGP Sounds. Produced by Emmanuel, the 16-track LP is a spirited mix of new takes on indelible classics and brand-new originals. His collaborators are some of the most remarkable musicians on the planet—an “A” list of musicians including Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Michael McDonald, Jamey Johnson, Raul Malo, and many more.

ACCOMPLICE TWO is alive with the electric spirit of spontaneous, timeless joy created by inspired virtuosos. The combined artistry contained in these tracks is stunning, as is Emmanuel’s cheerful ease at connecting naturally with this vast spectrum of musicians. Like the first volume, he merges the presence of beloved, legendary musicians—such as Jorma Kaukonen, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Little Feat, Sam Bush, the Del McCoury Band, and Jerry Douglas—with acclaimed young artists breaking through with deep artistry and true reverence for the power of song.

Emmanuel has also received a Grammy nomination (in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category) for “Folsom Prison Blues” by The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel, which was produced by Grammy-winning producer (and Johnny Cash’s son), John Carter Cash. The Grammys air on Sunday, February 4, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are TOMMY’s U.S. tour dates for 2024.

DATE LOCATION VENUE Tuesday, February 20 Tulsa, OK Cox Business Convention Center Wednesday, February 21 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Friday, February 23 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Saturday, February 24 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre Monday, February 26 Salt Lake City, UT Rose Wagner Theater Tuesday, February 27 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre Wednesday, February 28 Spokane, WA Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox Friday, March 1 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre Saturday, March 2 Bend, OR Tower Theatre Sunday, March 3 Grants Pass, OR Rogue Theatre Monday, March 4 Portland, OR Newmark Theatre Tuesday, March 5 Eureka, CA Arkley Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday, March 6 Redding, CA The Cascade Theatre Thursday, March 7 Campbell, CA Heritage Theatre Friday, March 8 Bakersfield, CA Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace Saturday, March 9 Santa Barbara, CA UC Santa Barbara: Campbell Hall Sunday, March 10 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim Tuesday, May 7 Durham, NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham Wednesday, May 8 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre