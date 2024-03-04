Two Door Cinema Club Announce A New Round Of North American Shows For 2024

LOS ANGLES (CelebrityAccess) — Irish dance punk group Two Door Cinema Club announced plans for the biggest North American tour of their careers to date.

The tour kicks off at Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy on July 13th and wrapping at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on October 3rd.

The tour will be supported by flipturn, Petey, and Quarters of Change on various dates.

The new round of summer shows is in addition to the band’s previously announced theater run in the U.S. as well as a series of high-profile festival dates at events such as the Leeds and Reading, and Galway Summer Sessions, along with concerts in Dublin on June 22th and Belfast on August 15th.

Ticket sales for the newly announced dates begin on March 8th following presales.

Two Door Cinema Club | 2024 Tour Dates:

2024 US tour dates (already announced)

With support from *Joywave and **Day Wave

March 4 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI*

March 5 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH*

March 7 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL*

March 8 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN*

May 17 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA**

May 18 – Just Like Heaven Festival – Pasadena, CA

May 19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA**

May 21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR**

May 22 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA**

May 24 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT**

May 25 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO**

May 27 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK**

May 28 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX**

May 29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX**

May 30 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX**

Newly announced 2024 US tour dates

With support from *flipturn and **Petey and ***Quarters of Change

July 13 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA*

July 16 – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL*

July 17 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL*

July 19 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC*

July 20 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC*

July 23 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY*

July 26 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ*

July 27 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD*

July 28 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA*

July 29 – Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY*

July 31 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON*

September 13 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC**

September 14 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA**

September 15 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR**

September 17 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA**

September 21 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA**

September 24 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ**

September 25 – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center – El Paso, TX**

September 26 – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX**

September 28 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO**

September 29 – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN**

October 1 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI**

October 2 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN***

October 3 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN***

2024 UK tour dates & festivals

June 22 – Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland

August 15 – CHSQ – Belfast, Ireland

August 16 – Galway Summer Sessions – Carnmore East, Ireland

August 22-25 – Reading Festival – Reading, United Kingdom

August 22-25 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, United Kingdom