Bruce Hornsby Extends Spirit Trail Tour

(CelebrtyAccess) — Singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby announced a slew of new live shows in support of the 25th anniversary reissue of his iconic 1998 live album, Spirit Trail.

The newly announced shows kick off on June 27th at Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA and extend through October 5th when Hornsby is slated to perform at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Additional dates on the tour will see Hornsby perform at the Count Baise Center for the Arts in Red Bank; two shows at the Troubador in Los Angeles; and the Goodyear Theater in Akron, among others.

Tickets for these new dates are on sale today, March 8 at 10 AM ET via https://www.brucehornsby.com/

Newly announced 2024 Tour Dates

June 27 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall

June 29 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

June 30 – Westhampton Beach, NY – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

July 2 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café

July 6 – Hammondsport, NY – Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard

July 8 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center

July 9 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

July 12 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

July 14 – Interlochen, MI – Corson Auditorium

July 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 28 – Ojai, CA – The Libbey Bowl

July 31 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

August 1 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

August 4 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

August 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre

August 8 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic Performing Arts Center

August 10 – Fort Collins, CO – Venue TBD

August 11 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

August 13 – Jackson, WY – Jackson Hole Center for the Arts – Center Theater

August 15 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge

August 17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 18 – Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center

September 20 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond (Festival)

September 22 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

September 24 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

September 25 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre

September 28 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

October 1 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Baise Center for the Arts

October 2 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium

October 4 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

October 5 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall