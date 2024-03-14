Bruce Hornsby Extends Spirit Trail Tour

(CelebrtyAccess) — Singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby announced a slew of new live shows in support of the 25th anniversary reissue of his iconic 1998 live album, Spirit Trail.
The newly announced shows kick off on June 27th at Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA and extend through October 5th when Hornsby is slated to perform at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Additional dates on the tour will see Hornsby perform at the Count Baise Center for the Arts in Red Bank; two shows at the Troubador in Los Angeles; and the Goodyear Theater in Akron, among others.
Tickets for these new dates are on sale today, March 8 at 10 AM ET via https://www.brucehornsby.com/
Newly announced 2024 Tour Dates
June 27 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall
June 29 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center
June 30 – Westhampton Beach, NY – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
July 2 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café
July 6 – Hammondsport, NY – Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard
July 8 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center
July 9 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater
July 12 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
July 14 – Interlochen, MI – Corson Auditorium
July 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 28 – Ojai, CA – The Libbey Bowl
July 31 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour
August 1 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour
August 4 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater
August 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre
August 8 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic Performing Arts Center
August 10 – Fort Collins, CO – Venue TBD
August 11 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
August 13 – Jackson, WY – Jackson Hole Center for the Arts – Center Theater
August 15 – Livingston, MT – Pine Creek Lodge
August 17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
September 18 – Germantown, TN – Germantown Performing Arts Center
September 20 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond (Festival)
September 22 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater
September 24 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center
September 25 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre
September 28 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
October 1 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Baise Center for the Arts
October 2 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium
October 4 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
October 5 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall