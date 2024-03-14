Human Resources Company Paycor Strikes A Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal With SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles announced that human resources company Paycor has been tapped as the official Human Resources (HR) and payroll provider for the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium, and Hollywood Park.

As part of the multi-year deal, Paycor’s HR software suite will be implemented by all three organizations, taking a central role in recruiting, employee onboarding, career development, and growth.

“The Los Angeles Rams are pleased to partner with Paycor to elevate our HR and payroll operations,” said Oracio Galindo, Los Angeles Rams Head of Employee Experience. “Much like on the field, we’re committed to uplifting our front office staff and winning with our people. Paycor’s award-winning software and unified platform will allow us to empower our leaders with tools that will lead to continued success in everything we do.”

“Our emphasis on strengthening our leaders directly aligns with Paycor’s mission to power people and performance,” said Chris Sloan, Head of Global Partnerships, SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park. “Paycor’s innovative solutions optimizing our internal processes will help move the organization to greater achievements. We look forward to bringing Paycor into the fold to enhance our operations at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.”

Additionally, the sponsorship deal will see Paycor featured in hospitality, signage and digital activations at Los Angeles Rams’ home games, and the company will serve as the presenting partner of “The House,” the Rams’ VIP pregame tailgate.

“We want these organizations to focus on their core competency—being the most exciting sports and entertainment experience in the business,” said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. “Paycor can help by automating critical back-office work, streamlining administration, and providing data and insights to modernize people management. Together, we are committed to creating a winning culture, fostering community engagement, and leaving a lasting impact on the fans and communities we serve.”