Country Star Zach Bryan Breaks Prudential Center Attendance Record

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Zach Bryan’s ‘The Quittin Time’ Tour, featuring special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner, made history at the Prudential Center with record-breaking attendance. The country superstar’s concerts on Thursday and Friday (March 14 – 15) drew crowds of 18,641 and 19,151 guests, respectively, marking the highest-attended shows in the venue’s sixteen-plus-year history.

Sean Saadeh, Executive Vice President of Entertainment at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), congratulated Bryan and the entire touring team on their remarkable achievement. “A massive congratulations to Zach Bryan and the entire Quittin Time touring team for breaking Prudential Center’s venue attendance record after two unforgettable performances this past week. The electric atmosphere from New Jersey’s loyal fans combined with the magnificent production of the show was truly a perfect storm for back-to-back memorable nights that will be talked about for years to come.”

Prior to Bryan’s record-breaking performances, the top arena attendance records at Prudential Center were held by Travis Scott in December 2023 (18,641) and Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in January 2016 (18,284) and April 2023 (18,220). Remarkably, four of the top five highest-attended shows of all time at the venue have occurred in the past eleven months.

The Prudential Center’s success extends beyond attendance records. Billboard’s year-end rankings for 2023 recently ranked it the fifth highest-grossing 15,001+ capacity venue in the world.

