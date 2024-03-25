Country Legends Alabama Announce The 2024 ‘Roll On II North America Tour’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ALABAMA, renowned as the most successful band in country music history, unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 ROLL ON II North America Tour, presented by Kenworth. The GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning group is set to embark on a musical journey across the countryside, captivating audiences in arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals across over 20 cities, including Hershey, PA, Norfolk, VA, Clearwater, FL, Columbus, OH, Columbia, SC and many more.

Frontman Randy Owen expressed his excitement: “I look forward to singing ‘Mountain Music,’ ‘Tennessee River,’ ‘Feels So Right,’ and so many more. It’s just a matter of getting up on stage and enjoying it. We can’t wait to see the fans who made it all possible.”

The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, with exceptional guest artists joining the lineup at select concert dates. Among the esteemed guests are The Marshall Tucker Band, Diamond Rio, Jamey Johnson, the Bellamy Brothers, Lee Greenwood, and more.

In addition to the tour, Alabama and country music enthusiasts can anticipate the return of June Jam XVIII, scheduled for June 1 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne, AL. Owen and Teddy Gentry will reveal this year’s lineup of talent in the coming weeks. Last year’s event drew nearly 11,000 fans and raised substantial funds for charitable causes throughout the state.

Furthermore, CMT will pay tribute to the multi-platinum-selling band with “CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA,” featuring performances and appearances by industry luminaries such as Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Lionel Richie, Martina McBride, and more. Details regarding the broadcast date will be announced later this year.

The ROLL ON II North America Tour kicked off Saturday (March 23) in Thackerville, OK, at Lucas Oil Live. Fans can visit thealabamaband.com for ticketing information and updates on tour dates.

ALABAMA 2024 ROLL ON II North America Tour Dates:

April 5: Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park (with Diamond Rio)

April 7: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

April 25: Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena (with Lee Greenwood)

April 27: Hershey, PA – Giant Center (with Lee Greenwood)

May 11: Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheatre (with Jamey Johnson)

May 17: Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

May 19: Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the Mark (with the Bellamy Brothers)

June 1: Fort Payne, AL – June Jam XVIII

June 15: Columbia, SC – Southeastern BBQ Showdown at Segra Park

June 22: Gay, GA – Long Leaf Country Music Festival (with The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 27: Fort Yates, ND – Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

June 29: Dauphin, Manitoba, CA – Dauphin’s CountryFest

July 25: Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair

July 27: Gethsemane, KY – The Amp at Log Still (with Lee Greenwood)

Aug 8: Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

Aug 10: Doswell, VA – Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at Servpro Pavilion

Sept 13: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Nov 8: St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov 9: St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

*More dates / cities to be announced