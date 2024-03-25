Tyler Hubbard Launches New Publishing Company HAYLO Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling Country music artist and former Florida George Line member Tyler Hubbard has announced his new publishing company, HAYLO Music.

Named after the initials of his family, HAYLO will be run by Josh Saxe, formerly of JC Saxe Creative Consulting. A graduate of Belmont University, Saxe began his career as an Associate Director of A&R with Round Hill Music Nashville, later expanding his A&R role and catalog development duties as Senior Director. In 2019, Saxe moved to Endurance Music Group, helping establish their offices and grow its existing business – managing its songwriting roster, which included Matt Stell, Paul Sikes, and Seth Alley.

As General Manager (GM) of HAYLO Music, Saxe will work alongside Hubbard to facilitate the daily songwriting strategy of its publishing and creative services roster. Hubbard’s previous publishing partner, former GM at Tree Vibez Music and current President of Jonas Group Publishing, Leslie DiPiero, helped facilitate Saxe’s hiring process.

“I’m really excited about this new chapter with HAYLO Music,” says Hubbard. “It’s been an incredible ride working with Leslie [DiPiero], who helped me fall in love with music publishing and the songwriting community and taught me a ton along the way. Community is super important to me, and I’m excited to work with Josh [Saxe] to build a culture where creatives can thrive. HAYLO is a testament to the passion and drive we bring to the table every day, and I can’t wait to show the world what we’re about.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of this new adventure with Tyler,” says Saxe. “His clear vision and passion for music publishing are unparalleled. Let’s get to work.”

Hubbard has written 17 No. 1 singles on country radio between his two solo chart-toppers and cuts for artists including Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, Bebe Rexha and more. His previous publishing endeavor, which began in 2015, has earned 25 No. 1 singles, 90 singles on country radio and 700 total cuts.

This calendar year is shaping into an exciting era of continued growth in Hubbard’s career. In addition to HAYLO’s launch, the 21-time No. 1 hitmaker will release his sophomore solo album Strong on April 12 via EMI Nashville.

For inquiries, email Josh at josh@haylomusicpub.com