The Cartells Inducted Into Mohegan Sun Hall Of Fame

UNCASVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – On Friday (May 31), The Cartells were honored as the 15th inductee into Mohegan Sun’s Wolf Den Hall of Fame, joining legendary Wolf Den acts like Chubby Checker, David Foster, Tower of Power and more. Before their back-to-back free shows, Greg Romeyn, Mohegan’s Director of Sports and Entertainment, presented the Mystic, CT-based band with the esteemed honor.

“The Cartells have continued to bring world-class entertainment to Mohegan Sun since their debut,” said Romeyn. “We look forward to having them continue playing on the Wolf Den stage for years to come.”

The seven-piece band accepted their honor before a packed Wolf Den crowd.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this award,” said lead vocalist Karin Tyska. “Our band has played here since 1997. It’s been a great run, and we are thrilled to share this honor with all of our family, friends, and fans.”

The Wolf Den Hall of Fame at Mohegan Sun is a select club that honors a particular class of performers whose exceptional talents and commitment have helped make Mohegan Sun a world-class entertainment destination. As some of our most celebrated performers, these artists have shown loyalty to fans at Mohegan Sun and have helped shape the Wolf Den into the successful venue it is today.

The Cartells, a Mystic, CT-based legacy rock band, have brought their versatile repertoire, including rock and roll, jazz, swing, R&B, and Motown, to the concert stage, clubs and high-end events on the East Coast since their formation in April of 1986.

The founders of the band, Bill Holloman, Karin Barth Tyska, Joe Grieco and Gary Stevens, started as a four-piece vocals forward style group. Along the way, the quartet was joined by a complement of highly accomplished musicians: Tom Majesky, guitarist; Jay Wiggin, bass guitarist, on drums; Wayne June, Peter Lepak, and currently John Corvo, as well as Michael Manglicmot on percussion. Over the years, other horn players have included Jimmy Biggins, Dan Cipriano, Klyph Johnson, Rick Cunningham, and Curt Ramm.

