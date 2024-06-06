Celia Cruz Entertainment & Loud And Live Studios Announce Album With Newly Found Celia Cruz Recordings

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – In honor of Celia Cruz’s centennial, Loud And Live Studios and Celia Cruz Entertainment have released a special commemorative LP. Titled En Vivo: 100 Años de Azúcar (100 Years of Azúcar), this compilation features nine previously unreleased live recordings from concerts in Miami during 1986 and 1987.

“While searching through our archives, we discovered these recordings made by radio personality Albertico Rodríguez in a Miami nightclub during the mid-eighties,” explained Omer Pardillo-Cid, Celia Cruz’s last manager and one of the album’s producers. “Celia only released one live album during her career, making these recordings particularly precious. Being with Celia for many years was one of my greatest honors; preserving her legacy has been my mission since her passing. This project is yet another testament to her immortality.”

Celia Cruz, known as La Guarachera de Cuba, remains an influential figure in music, her impact undiminished more than two decades after her death. Her legacy continues to grow, and she is celebrated as the most beloved Hispanic singer in history. Cruz received three GRAMMY Awards and four Latin GRAMMY Awards and was honored with a USPS postage stamp in the Latin Music Legends Forever series. Recently, Mattel featured her as a Barbie doll in their Inspiring Women series. In August 2024, her image will appear on a U.S. quarter as part of the American Women Quarters program.

Produced by Loud And Live Studios and curated by multi-GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winners Nelson Albareda and Pardillo-Cid, along with Albertico Rodríguez, the album includes hits like “Quimbara,” “Bemba Colorá,” “La Dicha Mía,” and “Tu Voz.” GRAMMY award-winning engineer Pedro “Waldy D” Domínguez has expertly restored and remastered these recordings.

The album will be available in various formats, including a Limited Edition Collector’s box set adorned with vintage sequined fabric from Cruz’s iconic costumes. The Limited Edition and Deluxe box sets will feature a hardcover book with 100 photographs celebrating Cruz’s life and exclusive collectible prints. The album will also be released on standard vinyl and digital platforms.

Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live and executive producer, shared, “This album is special to me for several reasons. Celia Cruz was one of the first artists I worked with, and these recordings capture live performances in Miami, a city dear to me. The album’s unique packaging reflects Celia’s style; as a Cuban-American, this music celebrates my heritage. Artists like Celia appear once in a century, and this project honors her 100 years.”

En Vivo: 100 Años de Azúcar, distributed by InnerCat, premiered exclusively on SiriusXM Caliente channel 158 and is now available on all digital platforms and at www.celiacruz.com. This release kicks off a series of centennial celebrations organized by the Celia Cruz Foundation, running from October 2024 through the end of 2025.